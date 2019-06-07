India Post Recruitment 2019: Eligible and interested candidates can apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2019 through official through www.appost.in/ gdsonline from 06 June to 05 July 2019.

India Post Recruitment 2019: A candidate can apply for a maximum of twenty posts all over India per cycle of online engagement.

India Post Recruitment 2019: India Post has invited online applications to recruit 1,735 Gramin Dav Sevak (GDS) as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak

Sevak for Delhi, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh postal circles. Eligible candidates can apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2019 through official through www.appost.in/ gdsonline from 06

June to 05 July 2019. Interested candidates should have passed 10th class with Mathematics and English (with passing marks) from any recognised Board.

A candidate can apply for a maximum of twenty posts all over India per cycle of online engagement. This inter alia means that a prospective candidate can apply for twenty posts on a single application spread across one Circle or several Circles. This cap of twenty posts is inclusive of vacancies arising in the candidate’s home Circle. Home Circle means belonging or native / domicile state of a prospective candidate in which he is permanently residing and that Postal Circle is providing opportunity. Hence, candidates should exercise due care while utilizing the twenty choices available to her/him in each Cycle. However, only one post will be offered for each Circle if she/he has applied for one or more posts in each Circle.

Candidates are requested to go through the notification thoroughly before applying online for job profile, other eligible conditions and selection criteria, etc. Once Registered, the same mobile number will not be allowed for further Registrations of any other candidates also. In case of any duplicate Registration is found by altering the basic details all the candidatures relating to all such Registrations will be removed for consideration of selection.

1) Delhi circle notification is released. Helpline number: 011-23632333 — email: rectthelpdelhi@gmail.com — To Read Notification: CLICK HERE

2) Jharkhand circle notification is released — Helpline number: 0651-2480421 — email: jkdgdsonline@gmail.com — To Read Notification: CLICK HERE

3) Himachal Pradesh circle notification is released. — Helpline number: 0177-2629003 — email: staff.hp@indiapost.gov.in — To Read Notification: CLICK HERE

Online application link: CLICK HERE

Application Fee for Gramin Dak Sevak:

OC/OBC/EWS Male – Rs. 100/-

Female/SC/ST.PwD candidates – No Fee

Check your application status: CLICK HERE

Check your Forgot Registration/ Fee ID Details: CLICK HERE

Change of Mobile Number: CLICK HERE

India Post GDS Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Registration Start date: 06.06.2019 R

Registration End date: 05.07.2019

Apply online Start date: 13.06.2019

Apply online End date: 12.07.2019

India Post GDS Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) – 1735

Jharkhand Circle – 804 Posts

Delhi Circle – 174 Posts

HP Circle – 757 Posts

India Post Recruitment 2019: Pay Scale

Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab

BPM – Rs 12,000-

ABPM/Dak Sevak – Rs 10,000

Minimum TRCA for 5 Hours/Level 2 in TRCA Slab

BPM – Rs 14,500-

ABPM/Dak Sevak – Rs. 12,000

India Post GDS Recruitment 2019: How to Apply

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official website from 06 June to 05 July 2019.

Here are the steps to apply for the posts:

1. Initially, a candidate has to register in the Registration module once per cycle and obtain a unique registration number. For Registration: CLICK HERE

2. Candidates required to make fee payment(UR/OBC/EWS Male). Can pay through any Head Post Office Fee Payment Offices

3. Candidate has to apply using registration number and other details (Keep ready the required scanned copies in prescribed format and size of Photo, Signature, SSC marks memo, DOB certificate if DOB not on SSC marks memo, additional SSC marks memos if any, Community(SC/ST/OBC/EWS) certificate if applicable, computer certificate, PH certificate if applicable for hassle-free applying)

India Post Recruitment 2019: Selection Procedure

Selection will be done on the basis of automatically generated merit list

