India Post Recruitment 2019: Wonderful opportunity for those who are willing to work with Gramin Dak Sevak(GDS), 10,066 vacancies to apply for Bihar, Punjab, Kerala and other states.

India Post Recruitment 2019: A online application has been invited by India Post for those candidates who have passed Class 10th with Mathematics and English. India Post published the application through its offcial website for Gramin Dak Sevak.

The total number of 10,066 vacancies have to be filled, which will be hired by India Post. Interested candidates are counselled to submit the application before the given time through the online website of Inda Post.

Gramin Dak Sevak will be selecting the candidate for the posts of Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, and Punjab. To check more detail about the application visit the official website of India Posts.

India Post Recruitment 2019: Required Qualification

Candidates must have passed the 10th Class

That should be in mathematics and English

Candidates must be passed out from recognized Board.

India Post Recruitment 2019: Available Vacancies

India Post Gramin Dak Sevak will be hiring candidates for a total number of 10,066 as per state vacancies which include Bihar, Punjab Karnataka, Assam, Gujarat and Kerala.

2510 posts for Gujarat

2637 posts for Karanataka

2086 posts for Kerala

919 posts for Assam

851 posts for Punjab

1063 posts for Bihar

India Post Recruitment 2019: Age Limit

Minimum age required is 18 years

Maximum age required is 40 years

India Post Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

The application starts from August 5, 2019

The application should be submitted before September 4, 2019

India Post Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Go to the official website of India Post

Search for Application and start the process

Fill the required detail

Select the post preference

Attach the necessary documents

Submit application and pay the fee online

Take out the print for further clarification

Click here to apply India Post Recruitment 2019:

https://indiapostgdsonline.in/phase3/fee.aspx

