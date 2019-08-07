India Post Recruitment 2019: A online application has been invited by India Post for those candidates who have passed Class 10th with Mathematics and English. India Post published the application through its offcial website for Gramin Dak Sevak.
The total number of 10,066 vacancies have to be filled, which will be hired by India Post. Interested candidates are counselled to submit the application before the given time through the online website of Inda Post.
Gramin Dak Sevak will be selecting the candidate for the posts of Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, and Punjab. To check more detail about the application visit the official website of India Posts.
India Post Recruitment 2019: Required Qualification
- Candidates must have passed the 10th Class
- That should be in mathematics and English
- Candidates must be passed out from recognized Board.
India Post Recruitment 2019: Available Vacancies
India Post Gramin Dak Sevak will be hiring candidates for a total number of 10,066 as per state vacancies which include Bihar, Punjab Karnataka, Assam, Gujarat and Kerala.
- 2510 posts for Gujarat
- 2637 posts for Karanataka
- 2086 posts for Kerala
- 919 posts for Assam
- 851 posts for Punjab
- 1063 posts for Bihar
India Post Recruitment 2019: Age Limit
- Minimum age required is 18 years
- Maximum age required is 40 years
India Post Recruitment 2019: Important Dates
- The application starts from August 5, 2019
- The application should be submitted before September 4, 2019
India Post Recruitment 2019: How to apply
- Go to the official website of India Post
- Search for Application and start the process
- Fill the required detail
- Select the post preference
- Attach the necessary documents
- Submit application and pay the fee online
- Take out the print for further clarification
Click here to apply India Post Recruitment 2019:
https://indiapostgdsonline.in/phase3/fee.aspx