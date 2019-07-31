Indian Agricultural Research Institute recruitment 2019: The ICAR - IARI invited applicants for the 2 post in Research Associate (RA) & Senior Research Fellow (SRF) department. Candidates can apply @icar.gov.in

Indian Agricultural Research Institute recruitment 2019: ICAR – IARI recently released the 2 posts in Research Associate (RA) & Senior Research Fellow (SRF) department. Candidates who are willing to apply for the post can fill the form which will be available on the official website of IARI or click on the link @icar.gov.in visit directly. @iari.res.in

Candidates must know that ICAR_IARI is currently hiring on a temporary basis in National Agricultural Science Fund – ICAR funded the project on “Phenomics of Moisture Deficit Stress Tolerance and Nitrogen Use Efficiency in Rice and Wheat – Phase II”. On August 17, 2019, candidates can appear in walk-in-interview.

Important Dates for ICAR – IARI, New Delhi Recruitment 2019

Date of Walk-in-Interview: 17 August 2019 from 10.00 AM (Reporting time up to 09.30 AM)

Name of the Post: No. of Posts

Total Vacancies – 02 Posts

Research Associate (RA) – 01 Post

Senior Research Fellow (SRF) – 01 Post

Eligibility Conditions for ICAR – IARI, New Delhi Recruitment 2019

Educational Qualification

• Research Associate (RA) – Candidates must hold a Ph.D. in Computer Sciences/Statistics/Agricultural Sciences with a thesis research program on Remote Sensing/image analysis.

• Senior Research Fellow (SRF) – Candidates must hold a Post Graduate degree in Computer Sciences / Statistics / Remote Sensing / Geoinformatics / Geoinformation Science with 4/5 years bachelor’s degree in the relevant subject.

Age Limits

For all posts – Maximum 40 years for Male Candidates and 35 years for female candidates.

Note: Age Relaxation in upper age limit for SC/ST/OBC candidates as per the Government Norms.

