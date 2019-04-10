Indian Air Force Airmen Phase II: The admit card for the Phase II examination fro Airmen has been released by The Indian Air Force on the official website indianairforce.nic.in or airmenselection.cdac.in. The interested candidates can download it through the official website. The examination was held from March 10, 2019 to March 14, 2019.

Indian Air Force Airmen Phase II: The Indian Air Force, has released the Airmen’s admit card for the Phase II examination on its official website indianairforce.nic.in or airmenselection.cdac.in. The interested candidates can download the same through the official website. Not just that, the candidates have also released the result for Phase I. The examination was conducted from March 10, 2019 to March 14, 2019.

The candidates can check their result at the official website. The selected ones will be enrolled for 2020 batch. The candidates will have to appear for the phase-II exam, admit card for the final selection is available at the official website. Candidates can check it after entering their log-in details.

Indian Air Force result, admit card: How to download?

Step 1: Go to the official website, airmenselectiob.cdac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘log-in’ link under ‘candidates’ in the main tab

Step 3: A new page will be displaying login details

Step 4: Enter your email id and password

Step 5: Result will be displayed

Indian Air Force admit card: Documents required

Admit card for phase – II should be a coloured print out. Colour Print out of duly filled application form downloaded after the completion of online registration.

Indian Air Force admit card: Important Instructions

HB pencil, eraser, sharpener, glue stick, stapler and black/blue ball point pen for writing. Eight copies of unattested recent (which was used for the online application registration) passport size colour photograph. Original and four self-attested photocopies of matriculation passing certificate Original and four self-attested photocopies of matriculation marks sheet Original and four self-attested photocopies of Intermediate/10+2/Equivalent examination Certificate for SOAFP (Son of Air Force Personnel), a certificate for sons of serving/retired/deceased

Air Force civilian employees paid out of defence estimates are to be downloaded as the case may be Original and four Self-attested photocopies of Discharge Certificate NOC in original and 4 self-attested photocopies from the employer for candidates presently serving in any government organization (if applicable). Original and four self-attested photocopies of NCC ‘A’, ‘B’ or ‘C’ certificate (if applicable).

Candidates can download admit card as well as the result from the website for future purposes. No candidate will appear for the examination without a valid admit card.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More