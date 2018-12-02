Indian Air Force Recruitment 2018: Online examination will be conducted on 16 Feb 19 and 17 Feb 19 for Air Force Common Admission Online Test (AFCAT) exam for courses commencing in January 2020. Candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility conditions for admission to the examination.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2018: The Indian Air Force has invited online applications from Indian citizens (male and female) to be part of its elite force as Group A Gazetted officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. Online examination will be conducted on 16 Feb 19 and 17 Feb 19 for Air Force Common Admission Online Test (AFCAT) exam for courses commencing in January 2020. Candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. Their admission at all the stages of examination viz. Written examination and SSB test will be purely provisional, subject to their satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. If on verification at any time before or after the written examination or AFSB Testing, it is found that they do not fulfil any of the eligibility conditions, their candidature will be cancelled by the IAF. Mere issue of Admit card/Call up letter to the candidate will not imply that his/her candidature has been finally accepted by the Indian Air Force.

Important Dates:

1) Submission of online form begins: December 1, 2018

2) Last date of submission of online form: December 30, 2018

3) Date of online test: February 16 & 17, 2019.

Name of posts:

Aspiring candidates will get the entry on 2 basis points: AFCAT Entry and NCC Special Entry.

Ground Duty (Technical)

– Aeronautical Engineer (Electronics)

– Aeronautical Engineer (Mechanical)

Ground Duty (Non-Technical)

– Administration, Logistics, Accounts

Total number of vacancies: 163

How to apply:

Aspirants for IAF are required to apply online by using the link https://careerindianairforce.cdac.in, or https://afcat.cdac.in. Aadhaar Card is mandatory for online registration.

Examination fee:

After filling in the online application form, the examination fee of Rs. 250/- (non-refundable) for AFCAT entry (not applicable for NCC special entry and Meteorology) may be paid online through the ‘Make Payment’ step on the main menu of the online application. No cash or cheque or demand draft (DD) will be accepted towards payment of examination fee.

Salary:

Rs 39, 500 per month

Educational qualification:

Must have passed 10th or 12th class with minimum 50% marks.

Age limit:

Applicant’s age should be between 18-26 years as on January 20000. For more details check the official website of the IAF (https://afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/)

Marital Status:

Candidates below 25 years of age must be unmarried at the time of commencement of course. Widows/Widowers and divorcees (with or without encumbrances) below 25 years of age are also not eligible. A candidate who marries subsequent to the date of his application though successful at SSB or medical will not be eligible for training. A candidate who marries during the period of training shall be discharged and will be liable to refund all expenditure incurred on him by the Government. Married candidates above 25 years of age are eligible to apply but during training period they will neither be provided married accommodation nor can they live out with family.

Locations for AFCAT 2019:

Agartala, Agra, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Alwar, Aligarh, Allahabad, Ambala, Amritsar, Bareilly, Behrampur (Odisha), Belagvi, Bengaluru, Bhagalpur, Bhilai, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bhuj, Bikaner, Bihar Sharif, Chandigarh, Chhapra, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Delhi and NCR, Dhanbad, Diu, Durgapur, Faridabad, Ganganagar, Gaya, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Greater Noida, Guntur, Gurugram, Guwahati, Gwalior, Haldwani, Hyderabad, Imphal, Indore, Itanagar, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Jalpaigudi, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Jhansi, Jodhpur, Jorhat, Kakinada, Kannur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolhapur, Kolkata, Kota, Kurukshetra, Leh, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Madurai, Mangalore, Meerut, Mumbai, Mysore, Nagpur, Nasik, Nizamabad, Noida, Pathankot, Patna, Port Blair, Puducherry, Pune, Rajkot, Ranchi, Rourkee, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Shillong, Shimla, Silchar, Solapur, Sonipat, Srinagar, Thane, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Tinsukia, Tirunelveli, Tirupati, Udaipur, Ujjain, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vellore, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Warangal.

Candidates are requested to enquire from AFCAT Query Cell at C-DAC, Pune. (Phone Nos: 020-25503105 or 020-25503106). E-Mail queries may be addressed to afcatcell@cdac.in.

