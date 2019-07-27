Indian Air Force is hiring for the posts of airmen from August 5 to August 9 at the Punjab Armed Police (PAP) Grounds, Jalandhar. The recruitment test will be conducted from 6 am. Candidate can check the official website for the latest updates.

Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited applications for the posts of airmen from the candidates from designated districts of Punjab. Candidates who have the relevant qualification can apply for the same. The recruitment drive will be conducted from August 5 to August 9, 2019. The interested candidates can appear for the drive can reach the Punjab Armed Police (PAP) Grounds, Jalandhar. Candidates can check the official website @airmenselection.cdac.in for the posts.

The recruitment test will be conducted from 6 am. Candidates who are eligible for the posts can reach the venue and get itself recruited. The interested candidates can check the selection process, eligibility criteria and other details related to the posts on the official website @airmenselection.cdac.in.

The candidates must have passed intermediate/10+2 from any institute with the minimum 50% marks in any stream or Candidates must have two years vocational course from Education Board listed as COBSE with 50 % minimum and 50% marks in English in the matriculation or intermediate. Candidates should have born from 1999 to July 2003.

The candidates will be selected after physical fitness test, written test and medical examination. The verification of documents will be also held at the interview date. The candidates have been asked that the physical fitness test will have to run 1.6 km within 6 minutes and 30 seconds.

They have been also asked that they will have to complete 10 push-ups,10 sit-ups and 20 squats within the stipulated time. After the physical, another round will be held. Failing which, candidates will not be entitled to the job. The candidates who will qualify the physical test will have to undertake the written test.

