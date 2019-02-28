Indian Air Force recruitment: The admit card for the post of the airmen has been released by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on the official website, airmenselection.cdac.in/CASB. The interested and eligible candidates requested to download the same through the official websites or call letters for stage I exam. The exam will be conducted from March 14 to March 17, 2019.

Indian Air Force recruitment:: The central airmen selection board has released the admit card for the post of the airmen with the Indian Air Force (IAF). Candidates can log-in to the official website, airmenselection.cdac.in to download their admit cards or call letters for stage I exam. The exam will be conducted from March 14 to March 17, 2019. The recruitment will be across the posts of group X and Y. Candidates will be recruited at group ‘X’ trades (Except Education Instructor trade) and Group ‘Y’ trades (Except Automobile Technician, GTI, IAF(P), IAF(S) and Musician Trades).

Indian Air Force recruitment: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, airmenselection.cdac.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says ‘IAF airmen recruitment admit card’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in after using roll number

Step 5: Admit card will appear

The candidates will also receive the hall tickets on their registered e-mail ids. The candidates are required to take the print outs of their admit card. Also, bring the original identity proof to exam hall centre. Without carrying the same, the candidates will not be allowed to appear in the exam.

