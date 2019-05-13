Candidates who have appeared in NEET (MDS) 2019, conducted by the National Board of Examinations, are eligible to apply for the Short Service Commissioned Officers at the Army Dental Corps.

Indian Army Jobs 2019: Army Dental Corps to recruit 65 officers, apply at indianarmy.nic.in

Army Dental Corps of the Indian Army has invited applications from both male and female candidates for the post of Short Service Commissioned Officers. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for 65 vacancies at the Army Dental Corps.

Here are some important details of the recruitment process:

Candidates should be below 45 years of age as on December 31, 2019.

Candidates who have appeared in NEET (MDS) 2019, conducted by the National Board of Examinations, are only eligible to apply.

They will require to submit a copy of the marksheet, or score card, of NEET (MDS)-2019 along with their application form.

Candidates must have qualified BDS or MDS from a college or university, recognized by the Dental Council of India.

They must have at least 55 per cent marks in the final year of BDS, and have completed the one-year compulsory rotatory internship by March 31, 2019.

Candidate must also possess Permanent Dental Registration Certificate of State Dental Council, which is valid up to December 31, 2019.

Last date for submission of applications is June 10, 2019.

Candidates are required to check its official website indianarmy.nic.in regularly for updates.

Job description, number of vacancies, reservation/quotas, terms & conditions, application format and other information are available on its official website: indianarmy.nic.in. Candidates are advised to go through the information brochure carefully before filling the forms.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination, or NEET, MDS is a common exam for admissions to various post graduate dental (MDS) courses offered in India under the Dentists Act, 1948. Those interested in taking the NEET MDS 2019 exam can download the application forms at neetmds.nbe.edu.in.

