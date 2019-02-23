The India Army will begin a mega recruitment rally at the various places in India from March in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Jharkahnd, Chennai, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Nagaland and Punjab. The recruitment rally will end in the month of April. The candidates will have to go through physical admission and medical test.

The India Army is all set to conduct a mega recruitment rally at the various places in India from March. The recruitment rally will be conducted from March to April in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand, Chennai, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Nagaland and Punjab. The candidates will have to go through physical admission and medical test. The selected candidates will have to appear for the Common Entrance Examination. The dates of the same will be notified soon. The interested candidates will receive a hall ticket on the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in. Here is an important note for the candidates they are required at the recruitment rally.

Indian Army jobs 2019- Important dates

Army recruitment rally, Secunderabad- March 30

Army recruitment rally, Rajasthan- March 25 to 26 at Indira Gandhi Stadium, Alwar

Army recruitment rally, Arunachal Pradesh- March 7 at Mariani, Assam

Army recruitment rally, Tripura- March 7 at Mariani, Assam

Army recruitment rally, Ranchi- April 1 to 15

Army recruitment rally, Ludhiana- March 10 to 20

Army recruitment rally, Assam- March 2 to 9, 2019 at Mariani, Assam

Eligibility criteria:



Soldier General: Candidate should be a pass-out of Class 10 examination with an aggregate score of 45 per cent marks, with at least 33 per cent marks in each subject. The Gorkha candidates need to have a Class 10th certificate.

Soldier Clerk/Storekeeper technical: With at least 50 per cent marks in each subject, minimum educational qualification this particular post is 60 per cent marks in aggregate in Class 12.

Age limit:

Soldier General: Upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 21 years. Candidates should not be less than 17.5 years.

Entrance exam:

Selected candidates at the recruitment rally will have to appear for the common entrance examination. Dates will be notified later

Indian Army mega recruitment rally: How to apply

As mentioned in the official notification, the candidates as per their region need to be present in the recruitment rally alongwith important documents.

Documents needed

Following are the documents that are needed during the process

At the interview, the candidates present at the recruitment rally should have a medically fit certificate. If they fail to do so, the Board will examine their fitness on their own.

Class 10 (SSC) admit card

Mark sheet of all the examinations

Address proof

Voter id card details and Aadhar card, and other necessary documents.

