As per the notification released there are a total of 55 vacancies under the 46th SSC NCC Course

As per the notification released there are a total of 55 vacancies under the 46th SSC NCC Course. The online application has started from January 9, 2019, and the last date to apply for the same is February 7, 2019.

As for the educational qualifications of the candidates, the applicant must have a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised University or equivalent with an aggregate of 55% marks or above.

The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years as on January 1, 2019.

The candidates whose application will get shortlisted will be selected on the basis of Physical Standards Test, Medical Test and an interview.

How to apply for Indian Army SSC NCC Special entry 46th Course

Step 1- Visit the official website – https://joinindianarmy.nic.in

Step 2 – Click on the Officers Entry ‘Apply/ Login’ on the home page

Step 3 – Register yourself first, enter the details and Submit the form

Step 4 – Login with required credentials

Step 5 – Fill the application form and Submit

Step 6 –Download the application form and take a print out for future reference

