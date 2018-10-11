Indian Army Recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited from eligible candidates for the post of Religious Teachers (Junior Commissioned Officers). Interested candidates can apply before the last date on the prescribed format.

Indian Army Recruitment 2018: The Indian Army recruitment wing has released a notification regarding the recruitment of Junior Commissioned Officers in the department. According to reports, there are 96 vacancies for Religious Teachers for RRT 87 and 88 courses. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed format. Candidates are advised to check the official notification before filling up the application form.

As per reports, the last date for filling up the application form through the prescribed format has been scheduled for November 3, 2018. Moreover, the candidates applying for the posts must have the necessary educational qualifications for being eligible to apply for the post. Candidates must note that they should be in between the age of 25 and 34 years as on 01 Oct 2019 for being eligible for application.

Educational Qualification:

For Pandit: Hindu candidates with Acharya in Sanskrit language or Shastri in Sanskrit language along with one-year diploma in ‘Karam Kand is mandatory

For Granthi- Sikh Candidates and should be Gyani in Punjabi.

For Maulvi (Sunni) and Maulvi (Shia): Muslims candidates who have Maulvi Alim degree in Arabic or Adib Alim in Urdu are eligible for the post.

For other eligibility criteria, candidates can log in to the official website and go through the detailed notification online.

Important Dates for Indian Army Recruitment 2018:

Online registration starts: October 5

Closure of online registration: November 3,

Vacancy Details of Army Recruitment for Religious Teachers 2018:

Maulvi (Sunni) – 5 posts

Maulvi (Shia) -1 post

Padre – 2 posts

Pandit – 78 posts

Pandit (Gorkha) – 3 posts

Granthi – 6 posts

Bodh Monk (Mahayaana) – 1 post

