The Indian Army on Saturday began the application process to fill 14 vacancies for the Short Service Commission (SSC). The unmarried male and female candidates within the age limit of 21 to 27 years can apply for the post via the official website @ joinindianamy.nic.in. The interested applicants can apply for the post on or before August 16, 2018. As per the notification, there are total seven seats for both the male and female candidates. The candidates having a background in law can also apply for the posts of Judge Advocate General (JAG) entry Scheme 22nd Course April 2019. The selected candidates will be first kept on a probation period for six months.

Here we have listed the steps you need to follow to apply for the SSC GD Constable 2018:

First of all, visit the official website of Indian Army’s official website- joinindianarmy.nic.in.

joinindianarmy.nic.in. After the website gets displayed on your screen, click the ‘APPLY/LOGIN’ button popping on the screen.

The candidate then has to fill the application form available at the website.

In the application form, fill all your details including your name, address, e-mail, mobile number, category and educational qualification.

After filling the form, make the payment and confirm your registration.

Download a copy of the registration and take a printout for the future reference.

Indian Army Recruitment 2018 Eligibility Criteria:

The applicants should have an LLB Degree with at least 55% marks from a college or University recognised by the Bar Council of India. The applicants can go through the official notification to go through the other details of the exam including syllabus, exam pattern and exam dates etc.

According to the News18, the shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of the Service Selection Board Interview.



Here is the list of Selection Centers:



Allahabad (Uttar Pradesh)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

Bangalore (Karnataka)

Kapurthala (Punjab)

