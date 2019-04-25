Indian Army Recruitment 2019: Application for 100 Soldier General posts begins today i.e. April 25, 2019. Interested candidates are advised to apply before the end of deadline i.e. June 8, 2019.

Indian Army Recruitment 2019: The India Army is inviting applications for the post of Soldier General Duty. Interested candidates are required to go to the official website of Indian Army i.e.http://joinindianarmy.nic.in to apply for the aforementioned post. A total of 100 posts of soldiers will be filled up through this recruitment drive. The last date to apply for the same is June 8, 2019, candidates are advised to apply as early as possible to avoid the last minute hassle.

Candidates should also note that there will be negative marking applicable in the CEE (common entrance examination). Admit card for the CEE fit cases will be issued only after the candidates will be declared medically fit by the concerned specialists at Military Hospital/Base Hospital/Command Hospitals.

Important Dates to remember for the Indian Army Soldier General Duty Posts:

Applications begin on: April 25, 2019

Last date to apply: June 8, 2019

Eligibility Criteria:

Minimum qualification required is Matric/ 10th/ SSLC or equivalent with 45% aggregate marks and minimum 33% in all the subjects

Age Limit

The age limit of interested candidates should be between171/2-21 years.

Selection process: The selection process for the post of soldiers involves common entrance test followed by a medical test

Recruitment Day venue:

The recruitment drive will be taking place at Ambala, Lucknow, Jabalpur, Bengaluru, Shillong, although candidates will be allotted their interview or test venues on the basis of their geographical location, and the final location and date of the test will be given on the admit card.

How to apply:

All the candidates who are interested in the recruitment can apply for the same by visiting the official website of Indian Army i.e. joinindianarmy.gov.in. Candidates are supposed to register themselves, fill the application form and submit the relevant documents.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App