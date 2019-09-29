Indian Army Recruitment 2019: Indian Army has invited the application for the recruitment of religious teacher posts. These posts include Pandit, Maulvi, and more. Interested candidates with eligible qualification can apply through the prescribed format available on its official website @joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates should make sure that they should submit the application on or before October 29.
Candidates are advised to fill details correctly as incomplete/incorrect details can lead to application rejection. If submitted signature or any documents is blurred then also the application will be rejected. Permanent body tattoos are only permitted on an inner face of forearms. As it’s about Indian Army, candidates need to undergo a physical fitness test.
If the candidates found using the drugs to clear the physical fitness test, then they will with disqualify. Its is better to practice and clear the test. Candidates will get their pre-medical examination done under the organization arrangement before participating in the Physical Fitness Test. Recruitment organization will not be responsible for any mishappening.
Indian Army religious teacher recruitment 2019 notification
Indian Army Recruitment 2019: Important dates
Application submission starts from September 30
Applications submission ends on October 30
Indian Army Recruitment 2019: Post details
Bodh Monk (Mahayana) for Ladakh Scouts – 4 Posts
Granthi – 9 Posts
Maulvi (Sunni)– 9 Posts
Maulvi (Shia) for Ladakh – 1 Post
Pandit – 118 Posts
Pandit (Gorkha) – 7 Posts
Padre – 4 Posts
Indian Army Recruitment 2019: Educational Qualification and age limit
Candidates must graduate from a recognized university, type of graduation degree does not matter.
Age limit: 25 to 34 years
Indian Army Recruitment 2019: How to apply
- Visit the official website @joinindianarmy.nic.in
- Click on the link Apply Online available on the home page in JCO/ OR enrolment row( green cloured)
- Fill the registration form, tips to assist in filling up field have been provided as you highlight each field.
- After filling the details, your profile will open
- As per your eligibility, the options with caption Apply Online will appear
- Click on apply and fill details
- After filling the form check weather details are correct or not
- Submit your application form and don’t forget to take the print out