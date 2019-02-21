Indian Army recruitment 2019: The applications have been invited for the post of engineering graduates on the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in for both male and female. The candidates will be selected through the recruitment examination, Short Service Commission (SSC). The candidates will have to undergo training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA). The candidates are required to appear in Chennai, Tamil Nadu from October 2019 onwards.

Indian Army recruitment 2019: Vacancy-wise details

Men- 53 vacancies.

Women- 24 vacancies

Indian Army recruitment 2109: Eligibility criteria

Age: The candidates should be at least 20 years of age but not more than 27 years as on October 2019.

For widows and defence personnel (who died in harness only), SSCW (non-UPSC and tech), the upper age limit is 35 years.

Education: Candidates must have an engineering degree or be in the final year of their course.

Steps to apply for Indian Army recruitment 2019

Step 1: Go to the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘officer entry login.apply’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Click on ‘register.’

Step 4: Read the instructions carefully. Click on ‘Apply online’

Step 5: Application form will be opened, click on ‘continue’.

Step 6: Fill the form. Click ‘save and continue’

Step 7: Read the form. Click ‘submit now’ tab.

The candidates are required to download. Take out the print-outs of the completely filled application form.

Only the duration of 30 minutes will be allotted to them.

Indian Army recruitment 2019: Pay

The candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 56,100 per month. On the selection, the salary will be as per the Army pay scale.

