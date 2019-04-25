Online applications began from April 10, 2019, and will close by May 9, 2019. Eligible candidates are required to read the instructions carefully and then apply, to avoid mistakes and thereby, rejection of their application.

The Indian Army is inviting applications from unmarried Male Engineering Graduates for 130th Technical Graduate Course starting from January 2020 at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun. Interested candidates should start applying as the registrations have already begun from April 10, 2019. All those willing to join the Indian Army should apply @joinindianarmy.nic.in as early as possible to avoid the last minute hassle.

Candidates will have to undergo two levels of exam followed by a five-day final interview which will result in their selection for training that will last for 49 weeks. The last date to apply is May 9, 2019.

Eligibility Criteria:

Only for Male candidates: All male candidates applying should be unmarried, and citizen of India. For those from countries like Bhutan, Nepal or a Tibetan refugee who came to India before the 1st of January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India. A person of India origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, The United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawai, Zaire and Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India. Candidates from countries mentioned able will be eligible to apply only after they have been issued eligibility certificate by the Government of India. For Gorkha subjects of Nepal, the certificate of eligibility will not be applicable All those from countries other than India except for Gorkhas will be required to attach the eligibility certificate along with the application.

Age Limit: Candidates must be between the age group of 20-27 years as on January 1, 2020

Education Eligibility:

Candidates who have cleared the requisite Engineering Degrees course or are in the final year of Engineering degree course will be eligible to sit for the exam.

Candidate studying in the final year of Engineering degrees course should be able to submit proof of passing by January 1, 2020, and produce the Engg degree certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at the Indian Military Academy (IMA).

Indian Army Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Total number of posts for various vacancies: 40

Number of posts for Civil: 10

Number of posts for Architecture: 01

Number of posts for Mechanical: 06

Number of posts for Electrical/ Electricals and Electronics: 06

Number of posts for Computer Science and engineering. Computer Technology/ Info Tech/ M.Sc Computer Science: 08

Number of posts for Electronics and Telecom/ Telecommunication/Electronics and Number of posts for Communication/ Satellite Communication- 05

Number of posts for Electronics- 05

Number of posts for Metallurgical- 01

Number of Posts Electronics and Instrumentation- 01

Number of posts for Micro Electronics and Microwave: 01

Indian Army Recruitment 2019: Follow these steps to apply:

1. Go to the official Website i.e.http://joinindianarmy.nic.in

2. On the home page, go to the notifications section

3. Click register

4. Go through the instructions, click continue

5. Fill the form, submit and verify

6. Log-in using registration credentials

7. Upload images

8. Make payment

FOR MORE INFORMATION, refer to http://joinindianarmy.nic.in/writereaddata/Portal/NotificationPDF/tgc_130.pdf

