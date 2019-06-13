Indian Army Recruitment 2019: The Indian Army has released vacancies for the post of Territorial Army Officer. All the interested and eligible candidates are advised to visit the official website of Join Indian Army i.e. joinindianarmy.nic.in to submit the complete application form before or on June 25, this year. Also, take a look at other vacancy details given below.

Indian Army Recruitment 2019 @joinindianarmy.nic.in: The Indian Army has invited applicants for the post of 255 Territorial Army Officers, Plus 2 Technical Entry Scheme TES 42 Course, SSC Officer (Army Dental Corps), Soldier General Duty (Women Military Police), Soldier General, Soldier Clerk, Soldier Technical and various other vacancies for 2019 batch. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to visit the official website of Indian Army i.e. joinindianarmy.nic.in in order to submit their complete application form. The last date to submit the application form is June 25, 2019.

Vacancy details for the post of Territorial Army Officers:

Pay Scale (minimum to maximum): 56,100 – 1,77,500 /-

Education Qualification: Graduate

Age Limit: 18 to 42 years

Indian Army Job location: India

Vacancy details for the post of +2 Technical Entry Scheme TES 42 Course:

Number of Indian Army post: 90

Pay Scale (minimum to maximum): 56100 /-

Education Qualification: 12th Pass

Age Limit: Should be born between July 2000 to July 2003

Indian Army Job location: India

ALSO READ: DMRC Recruitment 2019: Apply for Deputy General Manager and Manager Post before June 14 @delhimetrorail.com

Vacancy details for the post of SSC Officer (Army Dental Corps):

Number of Indian Army post: 65

Pay Scale: As per Indian Army rules

Education Qualifications: BDS or MDS

Age Limit: 45 years

Indian Army Job location: India

Note: Application submission process for SSC Officer is close now.

Vacancy details for the post of Soldier General Duty (Women Military Police):

Number of Indian Army post: 100

Pay Scale: As per Indian Army rules

Education Qualifications: 10th and 12th pass

Age Limit: 17 to 21 years

Indian Army Job location: India

Note: Application submission process for the post of Soldier General Duty is close now.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App