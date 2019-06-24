Indian Army Recruitment 2019. The posts of Territorial Army Officers (Non-Departmental) have been notified by Indian army on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of Indian army. Candidates must note that the closing date of online application form is June 25, 2019.

Indian Army Recruitment 2019 @www.joinindianarmy.nic.in: Indian army has issued notification for the post of Territorial Army Officers (Non-Departmental). Eligible and Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of Indian army www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. The Online application process for this post was started from 26 May 2019 and it will last till 25 June 2019 till 11:59 AM.

Indian Army invited application for just one post, which is available for Territorial Army Officers (Non-Departmental).

The examination will be held on July 28, 2019, in 17 examination centres across the country. There will be an objective question paper which will contain 40 marks each. The overall percentage for the qualifying exams is 50 per cent.

Indian Army Recruitment 2019: Important Dates for territorial Army Officers (Non-Departmental) post

Opening date of application form: May 26, 2019

Closing date of application form: June 25, 2019

Date of written exam: July 28, 2019

Indian Army Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria for territorial Army Officers (Non-Departmental) post

For education qualification, the Interested candidate must have a graduate degree from any recognized university, and the age limit is between 18 to 42 years.

Candidates will have to pay Rs 200 as the application fees. For more details, candidates can log in the official site of Joint Territorial Army.

Shortlisted Candidates will be called for screening (written exam followed by interview only if passed in written exam) by a Preliminary Interview Board (PIB) by the respective Territorial Army Group Headquarters. After that, for final selection selected candidates will have to go tests at a Service Selection Board (SSB) and Medical Board.

