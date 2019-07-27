Indian Army Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited from eligible candidates for 189 posts through joinindianarmy.nic.in. Check eligibility criteria and other details of the recruitment process in this article.

Indian Army Recruitment 2019: The Indian Army recruiting wing has invited applications for the 189 vacant posts through the official website – joinindianarmy.nic.in. All the candidates who are interested to apply to the posts are advised to go through the notification before filling up the application form online. The last date to submit the online applications has been scheduled for August 22, 2019. Candidates must note that applications will be accepted online only.

According to the notification, only unmarried male and unmarried female engineering graduates and widows of defence personnel who are eligible for applying to the posts. Indian Army will commence the Course at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai (Tamil Nadu) in April 2020. Those who wish to apply are advised to submit their application in the prescribed format on or before the mentioned last date through – the official website – joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total number if of vacant posts: 189

Name and number of the post:

SSC (Technical): 175 Men

SSC (Technical): 14 Women

Widows of Defence Personnel: Number of post

SSCW (Non Technical): 1

SSCW (Technical): 1

Indian Army Recruitment 2019: Eligibly criteria

Candidates must note that those having requisite engineering degree course or those who are in the final year of their engineering degree course are eligible for the post.

Candidates who are in the final year of their engineering degree course will have to submit the engineering degree certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training otherwise face the consequences as notified by the authority.

For more information regarding the recruitment and educational qualification for widows of defence personnel, visit the official website of Indian Army and check details.

