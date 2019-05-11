Indian Army recruitment 2019: The application process for the post of Territorial Army Officers (Non-Departmental) will be started by the Indian Army on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in from May 26, 2019. Candidates who are willing to apply for the post can do the same through the official website.

Indian Army recruitment 2019: Indian Army will start the application process for the post of Territorial Army Officers (Non-Departmental) on the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in. The interested candidates who wished to apply for the post can do the same through the official website from May 26 to June 25, 2019 till 11: 59 am. The educational qualification of the candidates is that they can be graduates from any recognised university.

The age limit for the post of Territorial Army Officers is 18 to 42 years. The shortlisted candidates will be called screening, written examination followed by an interview. This is only applicable only if a particular candidate has passed the written exam which is conducted by a Preliminary Interview Board (PIB) by the respective Territorial Army Group Headquarters.

Online applications will be accepted through the official recruitment website joinindianarmy.nic.in of Indian Army on or before 25 June 2019.

About Indian Army

The Indian Army is the largest component of Indian Armed Forces which is the land-based branch. The President of India is the supreme commander of the Indian Army. The primary aim of the Indian Army is to ensure the national security and national unity and defend the nation from external aggression and internal threats and maintaining peace and security within its borders.

It conducts humanitarian rescue operations during natural calamities. It also manages other disturbances, like Operation Surya Hope did. The government’s role is to cope with internal threats.

It is the second largest standing army in the world. It has 1,237,117 active troops and 9,60,000 reserve troops.

Apart from the conflicts, the army large peace time exercises such as Operation Brasstacks and Exercise Shoorveer. and it has also been an active participant in numerous United Nations peacekeeping missions including those in: Cyprus, Lebanon, Congo, Angola, Cambodia, Vietnam, Namibia, El Salvador, Liberia, Mozambique, South Sudan and Somalia.

