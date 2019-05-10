Indian Army Recruitment 2019: The official notification for the 10+2 technical entry scheme course-45 and the Technical graduate course-130 on its official portal, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The Indian Army has issued the notification for the 10+2 Technical Entry Scheme Course – 42 and 130th Technical Graduate Course (Tgc-130) on its official web portal, joinindianarmy.nic.in. All the interested and eligible students can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the Indian National Army before the last date of the application. The Indian army is going to fill 40 vacancies through this recruitment drive.

Important dates for Indian Army recruitment 2019:

First and last date for the submission of the online application for TGC-130: April 10 to May 9, 2019

First and last date for the submission of the online application for TES-42: May 8 to June 6, 2019

Vacancy details for the Indian Army recruitment 2019:

Technical Graduate Course(TGC-130): 40 vacancies

Technical Entry Scheme Course: 90 vacancies

Eligibility criteria for Indian Army recruitment 2019:

Educational Qualification:

Technical graduate course: The candidates should possess a degree of engineering from a recognized university.

Technical entry scheme course: The candidates should have cleared 10+2 from a recognized board or any other equivalent qualification.

Age limit:

Technical graduate course: The lower age limit for the post is 20 years and the upper age limit for the same is 27 years.

Technical entry scheme course: The lower age limit for the post is 16 years 6 months and the upper age limit for the same is 19 years and 6 months.

How to apply for the Indian Army recruitment 2019:

Interested candidates can apply for the posts online. The application process for the Technical entry scheme course will commence from May 8, 2019, and will end on June 6, 2019.

About Indian Army:

Indian army is basically the largest sub-division of the Indian Armed Forces. The Supreme Commander of the Indian Army is the President of India and a four-star general known as the Chief of Army Staff. The most important moto of the Indian Army is to maintain national security and unity, defending the nation from any sort of intruders or any external aggression.

