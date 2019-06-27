The Indian Army has invited applications for 150 vacancies in Short Service Commission (SSC). Interested candidates can apply on the official website, amcsscentry.gov.in. The last date of applying for the posts is July 21, 2019

The applicant must possess permanent registration from Medical Council of India (MCI) or any State Medical Council. Post graduate Degree/Diploma holders recognized by MCI/State Medical Council are also eligible to apply. The medical qualification must be included in 1st/2nd Schedule or Part II of the 3rd Schedule in the IMC Act of 1956.

The candidates should not be 45 years as on December 31, 2018. It has been set as an upper age limit. The candidates need to submit an application fee of Rs. 200 for applying for the post. The candidates will be selected on the basis of an interview. The place of the interview will be in Delhi.

The call letters for the interview will be issued through online mode. The call letters will be issued only once the candidate successfully submits the online application form with all the required details. The candidates are required to visit and apply through the official website of the organisation. The last date to apply through the online mode is July 21, 2019.

