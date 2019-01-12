Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2019: The Indian Army has released a notification inviting applications for the posts of Short Service Commission through its official website. All those who are interested and eligible for the post can fill the application form through the official website – joinindianarmy.nic.in before the last date. The applications have been invited from unmarried male candidates and women under the NCC special entry scheme of Short Service Commission (SSC).
Candidates who are willing to apply must note that if they are shortlisted for the post, they will have to serve a probation period of six months from the date of joining followed by 10 years of service in the Indian Army. Later, they can also get 4 years of extension in the same post. The aaplication process has already started and the last date for the submission of the application form has been scheduled for February 7, 2019. Reports further say that there are a total of 55 vacant posts.
Vacancy Details: Name and Number of vacancies
- Male: 50
- Female: 5
Eligibility Criteria for the posts:
- Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree with at least 50% from a recognised university
- Applicants must be in between the age group of 19 to 25 years as on July 1, 2019, candidates belonging to reserved category will, however, get age relaxation under the government norms
For more details, candidates can log into the official website directly by clicking on this link: http://www.joinindianarmy.nic.in/writereaddata/Portal/NotificationPDF/NCCW_46.pdf
How to Apply for the SSC posts?
- Visit the official website of Indian Army – joinindianarmy.nic.in
- Now, click on the option officers entry ‘apply/log-in’ on the homepage
- Register yourself before applying by filling in all the necessary details
- Now, login to the account with the credentials
- Enter all the necessary details in the prescribed format and submit
