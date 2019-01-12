Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2019: The recruiting wing of the Indian Army has invited applications for Short Service Commission posts through its official website - joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates can check more details regarding the vacancies here.

Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2019: The Indian Army has released a notification inviting applications for the posts of Short Service Commission through its official website. All those who are interested and eligible for the post can fill the application form through the official website – joinindianarmy.nic.in before the last date. The applications have been invited from unmarried male candidates and women under the NCC special entry scheme of Short Service Commission (SSC).

Candidates who are willing to apply must note that if they are shortlisted for the post, they will have to serve a probation period of six months from the date of joining followed by 10 years of service in the Indian Army. Later, they can also get 4 years of extension in the same post. The aaplication process has already started and the last date for the submission of the application form has been scheduled for February 7, 2019. Reports further say that there are a total of 55 vacant posts.

Vacancy Details: Name and Number of vacancies

Male: 50

Female: 5

Eligibility Criteria for the posts:

Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree with at least 50% from a recognised university

Applicants must be in between the age group of 19 to 25 years as on July 1, 2019, candidates belonging to reserved category will, however, get age relaxation under the government norms

For more details, candidates can log into the official website directly by clicking on this link: http://www.joinindianarmy.nic.in/writereaddata/Portal/NotificationPDF/NCCW_46.pdf

How to Apply for the SSC posts?

Visit the official website of Indian Army – joinindianarmy.nic.in

Now, click on the option officers entry ‘apply/log-in’ on the homepage

Register yourself before applying by filling in all the necessary details

Now, login to the account with the credentials

Enter all the necessary details in the prescribed format and submit

