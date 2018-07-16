The recruitment notification for candidates willing to join the Indian Army through 52nd SSC (Tech) men and 23rd SSC (Tech) women course commencing April 2019 is out. Apply here

The recruitment notification for candidates willing to join the Indian Army through 52nd SSC (Tech) men and 23rd SSC (Tech) women course commencing April 2019 is out.

The recruitment notification for candidates willing to join the Indian Army through 52nd SSC (Tech) men and 23rd SSC (Tech) women course commencing April 2019 is out. Candidates can apply through the official website of Indian Amry i.e. joinindianarmy.nic.in. The starting date of the application is 12/07/2018 and the deadline to apply for the same is 9/08/2018. However, only for widow candidates, the deadline is 30/08/2018.

The total number of vacancies mentioned in the notification is 191, for male candidates, the number of vacancies is 175 and for female candidates, it’s 14. 1 vacancy has been reserved for the widow of defence personnel only.

The minimum age for willing candidates as on 1/04/2019 should be 20 years and maximum 27 years. The maximum age for widow candidates has been mentioned as 35 years.

How to apply for Indian Army Limited Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – joinindianarmy.nic.in

Step 2 – Click on the Officers Entry ‘Apply/ Login’ on the home page

Step 3 – Register yourself first, enter the details and Submit the form

Step 4 – Login with required credentials

Step 5 – Fill the application form and Submit

Step 6 –Download the application form and take a print out for future reference

Direct Link for Registration – https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/alpha/registration.htm

Direct Link for Login – https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/alpha/login.htm

Indian Army Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 191

Male – 175

Female – 14

Widows of Defence Personnel – 2

Eligibility Criteria:

SSC (Male and Female) – The applicants must possess Engineering Degree or should be in final year of Engineering.

SSC (Widows of Defence Personnel) (Non Tech/ Non UPSC) – The applicants must possess Graduate Degree in any discipline.

SSC (Widows of Defence Personnel) (Tech) – The applicants must be BE/ BTech in any Engineering stream.

Age Limit:

Male – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 27 years as on 1st April 2019

Female – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 27 years as on 1st April 2019

Widows of Defence Personnel – The age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years as on 1st April 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More