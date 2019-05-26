Indian Army Women Recruitment 2019: The application process for the Indian Army Women Recruitment 2019 is soon going to close. Interested candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria, vacancies and other details given in this article.

Indian Army Women Recruitment 2019: The application process for the Indian Army Women Recruitment 2019 is soon going to close through the official website – joinindianarmy.nic.in. Interested candidates are advised to submit their applications before June 8, 2019. Candidates must note that they need to fulfil all the criteria for being eligible to apply to the posts. They can check the eligibility criteria, vacancies and other details given in this article.

Moreover, the Indian Army has for the very first time invited applications for Women Recruitment in the country. According to reports, the Indian Army had released a notification for the recruitment and according to the same, there are 100 vacancies for soldier general duty for Women Military Police. Those who are interested to join the Indian Army must apply for the recruitment drive as early as possible. as the application deadline is June 8, 2019.

Eligibility Criteria:

Indian Army Women Recruitment 2019: WHO CAN APPLY

Candidates who wish to apply must have passed the matriculation or Class 19th or equivalent examination with not less than 45% marks in aggregate and at least 33% in each subject.

Physical measurement:

Height – 142 cms

Weight – Proportionate to height and age as per Army medical standards.

Age Limit:

Candidates applying for the posts must be in between 17.5 years to 21 years. Not born before October 1, 1998 or later than April 1, 2002.

Indian Army Women Recruitment 2019: Selection Process

The authority will be conducting a written test for those candidates who qualify in the fitness test prior to the written test. The candidates who are shortlisted after the fitness test and written examination will then have to undergo training at CMP Centre and School, Bengaluru for a duration of 33 weeks. After completion of training, candidates will be enrolled in the rank of sepoy.

