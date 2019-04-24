Indian Army Women Recruitment 2019: The notification for the recruitment of women at 100 vacant posts has been released by the Indian Army. Interested candidates can go and apply for the same by visiting the official website of Indian Army, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Women Recruitment 2019: The Indian Army has released the notification for the recruitment of soldiers on General duty for women. The notification is available at the official website of the Indian Army, joinindianarmy.nic.in. The application process for the same will start from April 25, 2019, and will end on June 8, 2019. In order to get shortlisted, the candidates are required to qualify the Common Entrance Exam (CEE) which will be followed by the Physical Endurance Test (PET). As per the official notification, through this recruitment drive, 100 vacancies will be filled. All other details for the same will be available from tomorrow.

Important dates for Indian Army women recruitment 2019:

First date to apply online: April 25, 2019

Last date to apply online: June 8, 2019

Eligibility for Indian Army women recruitment 2019:

Age: The lower age limit of the candidates is 17 and a half year and the upper age limit of the candidates is 21 years.

Education: Candidates must have cleared at least 10th or equivalent education with 45 per cent aggregate marks and 33 per cent marks in each subject.

Physical requirement for Indian Army women recruitment 2019:

The minimum height of the candidate should be at least 142 cm and should not be overweight.

Documents required for Indian Army women recruitment 2019:

Admit card

Photograph

NCC certificate

Religion certificate

Education certificate

Domicile certificate

Class or caste certificate

Character certificate

Relationship certificate

School character certificate

How to apply:

All the candidates who are interested in the recruitment can apply for the same by visiting the official website of Indian Army, joinindianarmy.gov.in. Candidates are supposed to register themselves, fill the application form and upload the above-mentioned documents.

