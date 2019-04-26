Indian Army Women Recruitment 2019: Female applicants were invited to apply for the post of Soldier General Duty (Women Military Police) by the Indian Army on its official Join Indian Army website i.e. joinindianarmy.nic.in. Interested and eligibile candidates are advised to apply for the post via website before June 8, 2019. According to the Indian Army Women Recruitment 2019 Notification, over 100 vacancies were notified for Soldier General Duty (Women Military Police). Intrested aspirants shoudl note that a Matric level of examination qualfication from a recognised board is eligible to apply for the post of Soldier General Duty (Women Military Police).
Important Dates for Indian Army Women Recruitment 2019:
Starting Date of Online Application submission: April 25, 2019
Last Date of Online Application submission: June 8, 2019
Vacancies Details for Indian Army Women Recruitment 2019:
- Soldier General Duty (Women Military Police): 100 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Indian Army Women Recruitment 2019:
- Matric
- 10th
- SSLC
Note: 45 per cent marks in aggregate and minimum 33 per cent marks in each subject studied at Matric or Class 10 or SSLC level without mentioning any specific subjects.
Height, weight and age criteria for the post of Soldier General Duty post:
- Height: 142 cms
- Weight: As per Army medical standards
- Age Limit: 17-21 years
