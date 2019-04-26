Indian Army Women Recruitment 2019: The Indian Army has invited female candidates for 100 Soldier General Duty posts at the official website of Join Indian Army i.e. joinindianarmy.nic.in. Given below is the important details about the eligibily, age limit and last date to apply for the post.

Indian Army Women Recruitment 2019: Female applicants were invited to apply for the post of Soldier General Duty (Women Military Police) by the Indian Army on its official Join Indian Army website i.e. joinindianarmy.nic.in. Interested and eligibile candidates are advised to apply for the post via website before June 8, 2019. According to the Indian Army Women Recruitment 2019 Notification, over 100 vacancies were notified for Soldier General Duty (Women Military Police). Intrested aspirants shoudl note that a Matric level of examination qualfication from a recognised board is eligible to apply for the post of Soldier General Duty (Women Military Police).

Important Dates for Indian Army Women Recruitment 2019:

Starting Date of Online Application submission: April 25, 2019

Last Date of Online Application submission: June 8, 2019

Vacancies Details for Indian Army Women Recruitment 2019:

Soldier General Duty (Women Military Police): 100 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Army Women Recruitment 2019:

Matric

10th

SSLC

ALSO READ: TISS, Mumbai Recruitment 2019: Apply for Placement Officer post before May 5

Note: 45 per cent marks in aggregate and minimum 33 per cent marks in each subject studied at Matric or Class 10 or SSLC level without mentioning any specific subjects.

Height, weight and age criteria for the post of Soldier General Duty post:

Height: 142 cms

Weight: As per Army medical standards

Age Limit: 17-21 years

ALSO READ: AP SSC Result 2019: Andhra Pradesh Board likely to release AP 10th Result 2019 by May 15 @ bseap.gov.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App