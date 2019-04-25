Indian Army women recruitment 2019: The Indian Army has released the 100 posts of Soldier General Duty (Women Military Police). The candidates can apply for the post via the official website of the Indian Army, joinindianarmy.nic.in from April 25 to June 8, 2019. Candiadtes can apply for the same within the given time.

Indian Army women recruitment 2019: Apply for 100 Women Military Police vacancies at joinindianarmy.nic.in, check eligibility criteria and other details

The Indian Army is all set to release the vacancies to recruit the female candidates them as Soldier General Duty (Women Military Police). Candidates who are interested can apply for the post via the official website of the Indian Army @ joinindianarmy.nic.in. Applicant need not pay any application fee. This is the first call from the Indian Army for the women to join the Corps of Military Police.

Important dates for the recruitment:

Interested candidates can apply through the official website of the Indian Army from April 25, 2019, to June 8, 2019.

Vacancies:

As per the official website, there are 100 vacancies of Soldier General Duty to be filled up through this recruitment. Women under the age requirement can apply for the same.

Age limit:

The applicant must be at least 17 and a half-year-old but not older than 21 years from the date of filling up the application.

Eligibility Criteria:

1. The aspirant must be qualified Matric/10th/SSLC or equivalent degree with 45% marks in aggregate and minimum 33% marks in each subject.

2. The candidate has a minimum height of 142cms and weight should in proportion to height.

3. Applicant must be unmarried female and a citizen of India.

Selection Process for the post of Women Military Police:

The Applicants need to appear for a Written Test organised through Common Entrance Examination (CEE). Then candidates need to qualify the Physical Endurance Exam (PET) to get the job. The further details of the written exam for the post are given below:

Written Test will be conducted at the allocated venue. All the details pertaining to the written test like venue, date and time of the exam will be provided through the admit card or the official website. There will be negative marking in CEE. Any wrong answer will be debited from the main points of the marking. Results of CEE will be announced on the official website.

Documents Required:

The candidates need to hold the following documents are photographs, admit card, education certificate, NCC certificate, religion certificate, character certificate, caste certificate, school character certificate and relationship certificate, cited the official website.

How to apply for the post of Soldier General Duty:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Indian Army @joinindianarmy.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the notification named “women entry”

Step 3: A form will open

Step 4: Fill the requisite details in the form

Step 5: Click on the submit button

Step 6: Take a printout of the filled form for future references

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App