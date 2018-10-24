Indian Bank PO Mains admit card 2018: The Indian Bank has released the Admit Cards/Hall Tickets for the upcoming Probationary Officers' recruitment examination on its official website. Candidates need to log in to indianbank.in for downloading the same.

Indian Bank PO Mains admit card 2018: The Indian Bank is all set to conduct the recruitment examination for the post of Probationary Officers Mains examination on November 4, 2018 for which the admit cards have been released on its official website. The admit cards have been released on October 22, 2018 at indianbank.in. All the candidates who have submitted their applications for the examination can download the admit cards/hall tickets by following the instructions given below.

Meanwhile, the result of the Indian Bank PO preliminary examination was released on October 18 on the official website of Indian Bank. Candidates should also note that only those who have qualified the Preliminary examination will have to appear in the Indian Bank PO Mains Exam 2018.

How to download the Indian Bank PO Mains admit card 2018?

Log in to the official website if Indian Bank – indianbank.in Search for the link that reads, “download admit card” on the homepage Now, enter the registration number, roll number and click on the submit button visible on the page Your Indian Bank Probationary Officer Recruitment Exam Admit card will be displayed on the screen of your computer Now, download the admit card/hall ticket and take a print out for further reference

Moreover, the bank had invited applications from interested and eligible candidates to fill 417 probationary officer vacant posts during the month of August this year. Candidates should note that they need to carry their respective admit cards on the day of the examination to the examination centres. If a candidate fails to produce the admit cards in the exam venue in front of the invigilator, they would be barred from appearing in the examination.

To go to the official website of the Indian Bank and download the Admit Card, click on this link: www.indianbank.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More