Indian Bank PO 2018 mains marks out: The Indian bank has released the candidates' scorecard of mains written exam for Probationary officer (PO) post. Maximum marks for the personal interview are 100 and to qualify in general category, aspirants need a minimum of 40% marks and a minimum of 35% for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates. The final score of the candidates will be calculated on the basis of scores in mains exam and personal interview.

The qualified candidates will get an opportunity to complete one year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) at Indian Bank Manipal School of Banking (IBMSB)

Indian Bank PO 2018 mains marks out: The Indian bank has released the candidates’ scorecard of mains written exam for Probationary officer (PO) post. The bank conducted PO mains exam on 4th November and results were out on 14th December on the official website of Indian Bank.

There are a total of 417 vacancies for this post and the hiring process involves 3 stages:

1.Prelims exam

2.Mains exam

3.Personal Interview

As the first two stages of the selection process have been completed, the shortlisted aspirants will now appear for a personal interview for which admit cards will be issued soon through electronic mode.

Here are the steps to check Indian bank PO mains result:

1. Click on the link to know your Indian Bank PO Mains Marks 2018.

2. You can log in from your Registration number or Roll Number.

3. In both the cases, you will have to type in your date of birth with the roll no./registration number.

4. Submit the details to see your marks.

CLICK HERE TO CHECK YOUR INDIAN BANK MAINS SCORECARD

Maximum marks for the personal interview are 100 and to qualify in general category, aspirants need a minimum of 40% marks and a minimum of 35% for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates. The final score of the candidates will be calculated on the basis of scores in mains exam and personal interview.

The qualified candidates will get an opportunity to complete one year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) at Indian Bank Manipal School of Banking (IBMSB), which was set up by Indian Bank and Manipal Global Education Service Private Limited.

After the successful completion of the course, candidates will be appointed as Probationary Officer in any branch of Indian Bank across the country.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More