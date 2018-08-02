Indian Bank PO Recruitment 2018: The notification for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) has been released by the Indian Bank on its official website. Interested candidates can check the notification online by logging into indianbank.in. As per reports, there are 417 vacancies against the post and online applications have been invited from eligible candidates for the same.
The online application process starts from August 1 to August 27, 2018. Candidates who wish to apply for Indian Bank Probationary Officer (PO) must have passed Graduation Degree in any stream from a recognised university. The candidate should not be less than 20 years and more than 30 years at the time of application, i.e. on August 1, 2018. Selection of candidates will be made through online based Preliminary and Main Examination.
ALSO READ: RBI Grade B 2018 Admit Card now available @ rbi.org.in, see how to download
Age Relaxation:
Ex-servicemen, SC and ST Candidates: 05 Years
OBC Candidates: 03 Years
PWD Candidates: 10 Years
Vacancy Details:
Name of the post: Probationary Officer (PO)
Number of Vacancies: 417
Job Location: Pan India
Application Fee: General/UR/OBC candidates have to pay Rs. 600 and SC/ST/PWD candidates have to pay Rs. 100 through online mode using Net-banking/Credit or Debit Card/E-Wallet.
Interested candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for the post online:
- Log on to the official website of Indian Bank, www.indianbank.in
- Seach for the link that reads, “Apply online”
- Now fill up the application form with all the necessary details
- Check thoroughly before submitting
- Pay the application fees online
- Your application process is now complete
To go to the official website of Indian Bank and apply for the post, click on this link: http://www.indianbank.in/
Important Dates:
Online Application process commences on: August 1, 2018
Last date for Online Application submission: August 27, 2018
Preliminary Examination date: October 6, 2018
Mains examination date: November 4, 2018
ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2018 declared @ dge.tn.nic.in, check how to avail
ÁLSO READ: NEET UG Counselling 2018: MCC to declare MBBS, BDS second round result @mcc.nic.in