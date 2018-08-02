Indian Bank PO Recruitment 2018: Applications are invited from eligible candidates for the post of Probationary Officers (PO) by Indian Bank on its official website. Interested candidates are advised to fill up the application form and submit it before August 27, 2018.

The online application process starts from August 1 to August 27, 2018. Candidates who wish to apply for Indian Bank Probationary Officer (PO) must have passed Graduation Degree in any stream from a recognised university. The candidate should not be less than 20 years and more than 30 years at the time of application, i.e. on August 1, 2018. Selection of candidates will be made through online based Preliminary and Main Examination.

Age Relaxation:

Ex-servicemen, SC and ST Candidates: 05 Years

OBC Candidates: 03 Years

PWD Candidates: 10 Years

Vacancy Details:

Name of the post: Probationary Officer (PO)

Number of Vacancies: 417

Job Location: Pan India

Application Fee: General/UR/OBC candidates have to pay Rs. 600 and SC/ST/PWD candidates have to pay Rs. 100 through online mode using Net-banking/Credit or Debit Card/E-Wallet.

Interested candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for the post online:

Log on to the official website of Indian Bank, www.indianbank.in Seach for the link that reads, “Apply online” Now fill up the application form with all the necessary details Check thoroughly before submitting Pay the application fees online Your application process is now complete

To go to the official website of Indian Bank and apply for the post, click on this link: http://www.indianbank.in/

Important Dates:

Online Application process commences on: August 1, 2018

Last date for Online Application submission: August 27, 2018

Preliminary Examination date: October 6, 2018

Mains examination date: November 4, 2018

