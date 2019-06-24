Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2019 for Navik Batch released @ joinindiancoastguard: Indian Coast Guard has released the admit cards for the post of Navik (DB) on its official website i.e; @ joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2019 for Navik Batch released @ joinindiancoastguard: Indian Coast Guard on Thursday (June 20, 2019) released the admit cards for the post of Navik (DB). The candidates who have applied for the examination can visit the official website i.e; @ joinindiancoastguard.gov.in to download their respective admit cards. The candidates have time till July 10, 2019, to download their respective admit cards, thus advised to download the e-admit cards immediately. The recruitment drive has been taking place to fill the vacancies in Cook and Steward post.

The candidates can also visit the below mentioned direct link to download the admit cards. Also, the candidates are advised to keep their login credentials handy in order to download their Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2019.

Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2019: Steps to download

Visit the official website, @ joinindiancoastguard.gov.in/reprint.aspx Click on the link Indian Coast Guard DB Admit Card 2019 given on the Home Page. You will get the link NAVIK(DB) 02/2019 BATCH FROM 20/06/2019 ONWARDS. Now enter your Registration Number or email id and after submitting, you will see your Admit Card. Take a printout of your admit card and save a copy for future reference.

The candidates appearing for the examination should keep in mind that they have to carry their admit cards to the examination centre as they won’t be allowed to it in the examination in case they don’t have it. The candidates should also carry a valid ID proof to the examination centre along with their admit cards.

