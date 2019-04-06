Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2019: The admit cards for the written examination for Navik posts in the Indian coast guard has been released. The examination for the post of Navik in Indian Coast guard will be held from April 12, 2019, to May 11, 2019.

Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2019: The Indian Coast Guard has released the admit cards for Navik posts. The examination for the post of Navik in Indian Coast guard will be held from April 12, 2019, to May 11, 2019. The examination will be held in various cities like Noida, Jodhpur, Varanasi, Kolkata and Bhopal.

The written examination will be in an objective format, which will cover basic subjects like Physics, Maths, basic Chemistry, English, general knowledge, reasoning, quantitative aptitude and current affairs etc. The candidates will be selected on the basis of the marks scored in the examination for various examination centres. The candidates who will qualify the written examination will have to appear for the Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and the testing procedure will last for two days approximately.

Physical Fitness Test (PFT):

PFT will be organised for the candidates who qualify the written test. All the candidates are urged to wear sport shoes, T-shirt and trousers at the time of the Physical Fitness Test.

The PFT consists of:

1: 1.6 Kilometre run to be completed in a time period of 7 minutes.

2: The candidates need to perform 20 squats.

3: The candidates need to perform 10 push-ups.

The candidates are supposed to perform all the activities mentioned in the Physical Fitness Test at their own risk. Candidates with any medical issue are advised to not participate in the Physical Fitness Test (PFT).

The candidates who have filled the examination form online between January 21 to January 31, 2019, can now download the admit card or hall ticket for the written examination of the Indian coast guard for the official website if the Indian coast guard, joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More