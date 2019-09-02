Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2019 released: Download your admit card through the official website @joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. Scroll down for the direct link.

Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2019 released: India Coast Guard has issued the admit card for Yantrik posts. Applicants can download admit card through its official website @joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

The application was begun for the Yantrik posts recruitment on August 11 and come to end on August 17. Whereas, the examination has been scheduled in the month of September this year.

Applicants are advised to follow the instruction to download admit card easily. And they should also take a printout for further use. If somehow admit card lost and torn, candidates will not be allowed to enter in the examination hall. Candidates must take care of admit card.

Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2019 released: Steps to download admit card

Go to the official website of Indian coast guard joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Find out download section and click on the link, Advertisement of Yantrik- 01/2020 Batch.

There you will see the link, Indian Coast Guard Yantrik Batch Admit Card 2019 . Click on it

Click on it You will be directed to another page where you have to fill the information, like enter the registration number or email ID.

Fill these details and proceed.

You will be directed to admit card page.

Download printout for further use.

Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2019 released: Click the links below to download admit card

official websites

On the examination day, candidates will not be allowed to leave class in any situation. If candidates found involved in any cheating or miss behaviour, they won’t be allowed to give the exam. Candidates are required to bring three copies of e-admit card having allotted Roll Number with latest identical colour passport size photographs with Blue Background pasted and signed at the bottom of the e-admit card against space provided for signature on the day of examination.

