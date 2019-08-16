Indian Coast Guard Navik GD Recruitment 2019: The Indian Coast Guard invited applicants for Navik (General Duty) post. Candidates who are willing to apply for the post can apply @joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Indian Coast Guard Navik GD Recruitment 2019: The Indian Coast Guard has announced the post for Navik (General Duty) January 2020 batch. Candidates who are looking for a job in the Indian Coast Guard can apply for the post by visiting on the official website of Indian Coast Guard or click on the link joinindiancoastguard.gov.in to visit directly.

Candidates must know, that they can apply for the post from August 26, 2019, to September 1, 2019. Indian Coast Guard operates all the multi-mission at sea, its an organization which performs the function on both surface and air. The Navik (General Duty) exam has been divided into 3 phase – written exam, Physical Fitness Test, Medical Examination.

Important Dates

Online Application Form Start Date – 26 August 2019

Last Date to take a print out of Admit Card – 23 September 2019

Last Date to apply online – 1 September 2019

Release of Admit Card for (Navik GD) – 17 September 2019

Educational Qualification: Candidate must be between 18 – 22 years old, with a 10+2 passed degree in Maths and Physics, the degree must be from a recognised education board with at least 50% aggregate marks.

Relaxation in Upper Age for Categories

Upper age relaxation for SC/ST – 5 Years

Upper age relaxation for OBC – 3 Years

Selected Navik (GD) candidates will get the 24 weeks training at INS Chilka, however, the training period may vary from 7 to 8 months, in the training the candidates will be taught to face challenges at sea with cadre training. Under the Coast Guard Act 1978, The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) was established on 18 August 1978 as an independent Armed force of India. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has been operated by the Ministry of Defence.

