Indian Coast Guard Final Result 2019: Indian Coast Guard Final Result 2019 has been declared for Assistant Commandant posts. Selection lists can be checked by the candidates on the official site of Indian Coast Guard at joinindiacoastguard.gov.in. The organization has released Selection List II and III for Assistant Commandant- 02/ 2019 Batch.

All the candidates who have been selected in list I, II and III will have to appear for the joining on July 11, 2019. Candidates are advised to carry the documents with them at Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala. The letter of joining will be issued via speed post. Candidates can follow the steps given below to know the result.

Indian Coast Guard Final Result 2019: Steps to check

Visit the official site of Indian Coast Guard at joinindiacoastguard.gov.in

Click the selection list available on the home page

A new pdf file will open

Check the name and download the page for further need

Candidates should keep a hard copy of the same for further need

http://joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Candidates can collect joining letters by hand after producing the e-admit card and photo identity of Coast Guard Headquarters, Directorate of Recruitment, C-1, Sector-62, Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The joining letters will be available to qualified candidates from July 1 to July 5, 2019, between 10 am to 5 pm. Indian Coast Guard has declared Assistant Commandant result on June 13, 2019. Candidates can check the official website of Indian Coast Guard for more details and related information.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is an armed force that protects India’s maritime interests and enforces maritime law, with jurisdiction over the territorial waters of India, including its contiguous zone and exclusive economic zone.

