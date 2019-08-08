Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2019: Applicants can fill the form by August 26, 2019, for the post of Navik on the official website of joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2019: Aspirants can now join the Indian Coast Guard for the post of Navik(General duty) on August 26, 2019, they can apply on the official website of Indian coast guard jobs websites joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. There is a written examination for the post of Navik ( General Duty). The candidate must be 10+2 passed with maths and physics subject to apply for the post of Navik (General Secretary).

The process of online application will start from August 26, 2019, and the last date to apply for the examination is September 1, 2019. The admit cards will be released on Septem 27, 2019.

The eligibility criteria for applying for The Indian Coast Guard are:

The applicant should be 10+2 passed with Maths and Physics with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks. The candidate’s minimum age should be 18 years and the maximum age should be 22 years, there is upper age relaxation for the SC/ST and OBC category.

The selection process will go through three rounds i.e Written examination, physical fitness test and medical examination. There will be 18 centres for the written examination divided into different zones.

The Indian Coast Guard is a multi-mission organization, they perform real-life operations at sea. They have a very adventurous and challenging life, they save human lives at sea.

Indian Coast Guard comes under the Ministry of Defence the tagline of Indian Coast Guard is SAFER LIVES… SAFER COAST… SAFER SEAS.

