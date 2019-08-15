Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2019: The application process for the post of Yantrik is all set to close on the official website - joinindiancoastguard.gov.in on August . Candidates

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2019: The Indian Coast Guard recruiting wing is all set to close the application process for the Yantrik post vacancies through the official website -joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. All the candidates who are interested to apply but have not submitted their application are advised to fill the application form as soon as possible and submit the same before the last date. According to the notification released by the authority, the last date for submission of the online application form has been scheduled for August 17, 2019.

Those who get through the recruitment process will be pursuing the course which is set to commence in February 2020. Eligible candidates can also click on the link given below to directly apply for the Yantrik posts.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Yantrik (Mechanical)

Yantrik (Electrical)

Yantrik(Electronics and Telecommunication)

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2019: How to apply?

Candidates need to go to the official website – www.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

On the homepage, search for the recruitment opportunities link and click on the button

Now, click on the advertisement for Yantrik01/2020 Batch (Diploma in Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering)

Here, select the post that you want to apply to

Now, enter the necessary information

Upload the documents and pay the application fees

Click on the submit option

Keep a copy of the application form for reference if future

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2019: Age limit

Candidates applying to the posts must be in between the age bracket of 18 and 22 years i.e. they must have been born between 01 Feb 1998 to 31 Jan 2002 (both dates inclusive). However, SC/ST and OBC category candidates will get age relaxation as per government norms.

