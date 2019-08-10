Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2019: The application process for Navik is now open on joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. Those who wish to apply can log into the website and follow the steps given below.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2019: The recruiting body of Indian Coast Guard has opened the application process for the post of Navik through the official website – joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. All the interested candidates can check the notification released on the official website and start applying for the post. Candidates must note that they need to fulfil all the criteria for being eligible to apply for Navik posts. According to the notification, the last date for submission of the online applications has been scheduled for September 1, 2019.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2019: Important dates

Online application process starts from August 26, 2019

Last date for submission of online application through the official website: September 1, 2019

Release date of Navik admit card: September 17

Last date to download Admit Card: September 23, 2019

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2019: Selection Process

Candidates must note that a written examination will be conducted by the authority followed by physical fitness tests and medical examination to recruit the best candidates. The selection will be done strictly on merit basis.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2019: Age Limit

Candidates applying for the posts must not be less than 18 years and more than 22 years as on the last date for application. However, reserved category candidates will get relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC category candidates.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2019: How to apply?

Candidates need to log into the official website of the authority and fill the online application form with the necessary details as asked in the Indian Coast Guard Recruitment Notification 2019.

