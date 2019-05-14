Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2019: Application process to start from May 24, check how to apply @joinindiancoastguard.gov.in: Candidates can apply online through the official website. Candidates can apply from May 24 and the application process will conclude on June 4, 2019.

The Indian Coast Guard is hiring for post of Assistant Commandant (Group A) in several branches. Candiadtes can check the official website for the recruitment drive date. Candidates can apply online through the official website. Candidates can apply from May 24 and the application process will conclude on June 4, 2019.

How to apply:

Candidates can apply to the post through the online at the official website. The online applications for Assistant Commandant Posts will start from May 24 and will close on June 4, 2019.

Vacancy Details:

General Duty

General Duty (Ssa)

Commercial Pilot Entry (CPL) (SSA)

Technical (Engineering & Electrical)

Law

Educational Qualification:

General Duty/ General Duty (SSA) – Candidates who have passed Bachelor’s degree from any recognized university with minimum 60% marks; Mathematics and Physics as subjects up to intermediate or class XIIth of 10+2+3 scheme of education or equivalent.

Commercial Pilot Entry (CPL) (SSA) – Candidates holding current /valid Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) issued/ validated by Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Technical (Engineering & Electrical) – Engineering degree with 60% marks in aggregate or Should have passed Sections A and B examination from the Institution of Engineers (India) in any of the discipline listed below with 60% marks.

Law – A degree in Law with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognized university.

