Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2019: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has invited applications to recruit Engine Driver and other posts at various sub-offices for Mumbai region. The posts will be filled on direct recruitment basis, the ICG notification said. Eligible candidates can apply for any particular post in the prescribed format on or before June 30, 2019. The application should be submitted by Ordinary Post only.

The ICG, which was formally established on 18 August 1978 by the Coast Guard Act, 1978 of the Parliament, protects our maritime interests and enforces maritime law, with jurisdiction over the territorial waters of the country, including its contiguous zone and exclusive economic zone. The Indian Coast Guard operates under the Ministry of Defence and it works in close cooperation with the Indian Navy, the Department of Fisheries, the Department of Revenue (Customs) and the Central and State police forces.

Important Dates:

– Last date to submit online application: June 30, 2019

Vacancy Details:

– Draughtsman III General Central Service Group ‘C’: 1 Post (Non-gazetted, Non-ministerial)

– Civilian Motor Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade) General Central Service Group ‘C’: 4 Posts (Non-gazetted, Non-ministerial)

– Engine Driver General Central Service Group ‘C’: 3 Posts (Non-gazetted, Non-ministerial)

– Sarang Lascar General Central Service Group ‘C’: 2 Posts (Non-gazetted, Non-ministerial)

– Lascar I Class General Central Service Group ‘C’: 8 Posts (Non-gazetted, Non-ministerial)

Pay Scale:

– Draughtsman III General: PB-1 of Rs 5200- 20200 + Rs 2400 (GP) (prerevised) and Revised Pay Matrix Level 4, Rs 25,500

– Civilian Motor Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade): PB-1 Rs 5200- 20200 + Rs 1900/- (GP) (prerevised) and Revised Pay Matrix Level 2, Rs 19, 900/-

– Engine Driver: PB-1 of Rs 5200- 20200 + Rs 2400/- (GP) (prerevised) and Revised Pay Matrix Level 4, Rs 25,500/-

– Sarang Lascar: PB-1 of Rs 5200- 20200 + Rs 2400/- (GP) (prerevised) and Revised Pay Matrix Level 4, Rs 25,500/-

– Lascar I Class General: PB-1 Rs 5200- 20200 + Rs 1800/- (GP) (prerevised) and Revised Pay Matrix Level 1, Rs 18,000/-

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification

– Draughtsman III General: Must have passed Matriculation/10th standard. Two years Diploma in Draughtsmanship or its equivalent is necessary. One year of experience in the relevant field is desirable or Must have completed an apprenticeship or at least three years in Naval/Marine/Electrical/ Mechanical/ Structural/ workshop/Civil Engg drawing office or Naval Architecture ship construction.

– Civilian Motor Transport Driver: Must have passed Matriculation/ 10th standard. Must possess a valid driving licence for both heavy and light motor vehicles.

-Should have at least two years experience in driving motor vehicles. Knowledge of motor mechanism (should be able to attend to minor defects in vehicles)

– Engine Driver: Must have obtained a certificate of competency as Engine Driver from a recognised government Institute or equivalent.

– Sarang Lascar: Must have obtained certificate of competency as Sarang from a government recognised Institute or equivalent

– Lascar I Class General: Must have passed Matriculation/ 10th standard from recognised boards. Three years experience in service on Boat / Barge.

Age Limit:

– Draughtsman – 18 – 28 Years

– Civilian Motor Transport Driver – 18 – 27 Years

– Other Posts – 18 – 30 Years

Selection Procedure:

The selection of candidates will be based only on the merit in the written examination. However, the skill/ physical tests wherever required will be conducted, but will only be qualifying in nature with no bearing on the overall merit.

– Written test: Shortlisted candidates will undergo a written test/ aptitude test on the basis of educational/ technical qualifications prescribed for the post. The syllabus for written examination consists of General Knowledge, Arithmetic, General English and knowledge/ experience related to the concerned post. The total marks for the written test will be 50. Candidates must obtain 50% marks to qualify the written test in case of General/ OBC and 45% for SC/ ST candidates.

– Trade Test: Trade tests are devised to check the performance/ aptitude of a candidate for the trade, for which he has applied, as applicable. The candidates, who qualify the written test, are to appear for the Trade Test which will only be qualifying in nature with no bearing on the overall merit.

How to Apply:

– Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format and send the application to:

– For the posts in offices at Ratnagiri and Mumbai: The Commander, No. 2 Coast Guard District Headquarters, Worli Sea Face P.O., Worli Colony, Mumbai – 400 030

– For posts in offices at Goa: The Commander, No. 11 Coast Guard District Headquarters (Goa), 4th floor, MPT Old Admin Bldg., Mormugao Harbour, Goa – 403 803

– For posts in offices at Kochi: The Commander, No. 4 Coast Guard District Headquarters, Kelvatthy Fort, Fort Kochi–682004

– For the posts in offices at Daman: The Commanding Officer, Coast Guard Air Station, Nani Daman–396210.

