Candidates looking for a job in Indian Coast Guard, now has the opportunity to apply for it, the online application for Navik post has been uploaded on the official website of Indian Coast Guard or direct link has been provided below

Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2019: Indian Coast Guard today announced the online application process for the Navik post under 2020 batch. Candidates are looking for a job in Indian Coast Guard can now apply for the post by filling a simple online application form, available on the official website of Indian Coast Guard or click on the link to visit directly.

Interested candidates must know that the last date to apply for the Indian Coast Guard Navik post is September 1, 2019, and on September 17, 2019, candidates can get the E- hall tickets for ICGN 2020 batch. Candite must know that the online application form will only be available on the official website of Indian Coast Guard official website and no other source.

Important Dates

OPENING OF ONLINE APPLICATION: 26 AUG 2019

CLOSING OF ONLINE APPLICATION: 01 SEP 2019 TILL 1700 HRS

LINK FOR PRINTING E-ADMIT CARD: 17 SEP 19 TO 23 SEP 19

Candidates need to fill the credentials like, Name, Date of Birth, Email ID, Address, Educational Qualification, passport size photograph and security code. Candidates must be between 18 to 22 years of age to apply for the post and those who fall between February 1, 1998, to January 31, 2002, can apply for the Navik exam.

Follow the steps to check Indian Coast Guard Navik 202 batch:

Step 1: Click on the link joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Opportunity tab

Step 3: A new web page will appear with full details about application form and job

Step 4: Candidates need to scroll down and select the post applied for i.e. Navik ‘Navik General Duty

Step 5: Click on the Agree button.

Step 6: The Online Application form will appear

Step 7: Candidates need to fill all the credentials

Step 8: After filling the form candidates are advised to take a print out of it future use

