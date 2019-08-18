Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2019: Indian Coast Guard has invited the online applications for the recruitment to the post Navik (General Duty) 10+2 for the entry batch 01/2020 batch. Candidates who are eligible can apply for the post through the official website joinindiancoastguard.gov.in on or before from August 26 to September 01, 2019.
Important Dates
Commencement for online application submission- August 26, 2019
Last date for online application submission – September 01, 2019 till 5 pm
Indian Coast Guard Navik Vacancy Details
Navik (General Duty) 10+2 entry – 01/2020 Batch
Eligibility Criteria for Indian Coast Guard Navik Post
Educational Qualification and Experience:
The minimum educational qualification for a particular candidate is 10+2 pass out with Maths and Physics from an education board recognised by Central/State Government. The minimum percentage should be 50 per cent in aggregate marks. There should be a 5 per cent relaxation in minimum cut-off which will be given for SC/ST candidates and outstanding sports personnel of National level who had obtained 1st, 2nd or 3rd position in any field of sports events at the Open National Championship/ Interstate National Championship. This relaxation will be applicable to the wards of coast guard uniform personnel deceased while in service.
Age Limit: 18 to 22 Years
Selection Procedure for Indian Coast Guard Navik Post
On the basis of written and physical efficiency tests, followed by medical examination.
Steps to apply for Indian Coast Guard Navik Posts 2019
Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format through the official website that is from August 26 to September 01, 2019.
About Indian Cost Guard
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is an armed force protecting India’s maritime interests and enforcing maritime law, with jurisdiction over the territorial waters of India. It includes its contiguous zone and exclusive economic zone.