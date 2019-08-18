Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2019: The online applications for the post of Navik (General Duty) 10+2 for the entry batch 01/2020 has been invited by the Indian Coast Guard. Interested candidates can apply for the post through the official website joinindiancoastguard.gov.in on or before from August 26 to September 01, 2019.

Important Dates

Commencement for online application submission- August 26, 2019

Last date for online application submission – September 01, 2019 till 5 pm

Indian Coast Guard Navik Vacancy Details

Navik (General Duty) 10+2 entry – 01/2020 Batch

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Coast Guard Navik Post

Educational Qualification and Experience:

The minimum educational qualification for a particular candidate is 10+2 pass out with Maths and Physics from an education board recognised by Central/State Government. The minimum percentage should be 50 per cent in aggregate marks. There should be a 5 per cent relaxation in minimum cut-off which will be given for SC/ST candidates and outstanding sports personnel of National level who had obtained 1st, 2nd or 3rd position in any field of sports events at the Open National Championship/ Interstate National Championship. This relaxation will be applicable to the wards of coast guard uniform personnel deceased while in service.

Age Limit: 18 to 22 Years

Selection Procedure for Indian Coast Guard Navik Post

On the basis of written and physical efficiency tests, followed by medical examination.

Steps to apply for Indian Coast Guard Navik Posts 2019

Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format through the official website that is from August 26 to September 01, 2019.

About Indian Cost Guard

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is an armed force protecting India’s maritime interests and enforcing maritime law, with jurisdiction over the territorial waters of India. It includes its contiguous zone and exclusive economic zone.

