Indian Coast Guard is recruiting for the posts of Navik General Duty. The interested candidates can check the official website @joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. The eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official website. The last date for the application process is September 1, 2019.

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website @joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

2. Click on the link

3. Enter all the details

4. Download the form

5. Take the printout for future reference

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of written and physical tests. First, the candidates will be invited for the written tests and later physical tests will be done and later an interview will be done and the final list will be published.

For the job posts, candidates should have passed 10+2 with Maths and Physics from a recognized board by Central/State Government with minimum 50% aggregate marks. Meanwhile, 5% relaxation in minimum cut off will be given for SC/ST candidates and outstanding sports personnel of National level who have obtained 1st, 2nd or 3rd position in any field sports events at the Open National Championship/ Interstate National Championship.

The relaxation will also be applicable to the wards of Coast Guard uniform personnel deceased while in service. The age for the candidates has been maintained as 18 to 22 years.

The candidates have been advised to bring all the qualification documents with them on the day of the interview. The exam dates will be published after the last date of the application process. The officials have not extended any date of application till now. If anything regarding the matter happened, the candidates will be entitled to know.

