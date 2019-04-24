Indian Coast Guard Result 2019: The result of Yantrik posts have been announced by the Indian Coast Guard on the official website joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. The candidates who appeared for the examination can check their result at the official website. Candidates will have to appear for the medical examination on April 29, 30, May 1, 2, 6 and 7, 2019 for the medical examination.

Indian Coast Guard Result 2019: Indian Coast Guard has announced the result of Yantrik posts on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the official website joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their result at the official website. Candidates who will qualify the examination will have to appear for the medical examination. On April 29, 30, May 1, 2, 6 and 7, 2019 the medical examination will be conducted. A total of 287 candidates have been selected for the medical examination. The written examination was held in March/April 2019.



The examination was conducted from Apri 12 to May 10, 2019, at various examination centres. The Initial Medical Examination for recruitment will be considered who are only provisionally fit and are subjected to fitness in the final medical examination. Candidates who are not medically fit in the final medical examination will not be entitled to training. The basic training will be started in August 2019 at INS Chilka followed by sea training and professional training.

Also Read: HPBOSE Class 12th Result 2019: Check re-evaluation, re-checking dates here

Indian Coast Guard Result 2019: Follow these simple steps

Step 1: Go to the official website of Indian Coast Guard at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘LIST OF CANDIDATES SELECTED FOR MEDICALS FOR NOIDA CENTRE (YANTRIK 02/2019 BATCH)’

Step 3: A pdf file will be displayed.

Step 4: Check your result and download the PDF file for further need.

Direct link to check result here

Also Read: HP Board 12th Results 2019: HPBOSE declares Class 12 results at hpbose.org, meet the toppers

Indian Coast Guard Result 2019: Centre for Medical examination

The medical examination will be conducted for Yantrik 02/2019 batch at Coast Guard Recruitment Center, C-1, Near Indus Valley Public School, Sector-62, Noida, UP – 201 301. Candidates will have to appear for the exam on the mentioned date and time. For further information, candidates can visit the official website of Indian Coast Guard.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App