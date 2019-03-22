Indian Coast Guard Yantrik Admit Card 2019 released: The Admit card for the post of Yantrik in the Indian Coast Guard has been released on the official website of the Indian Coast Guard, joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. Know how to download the admit card and last date of downloading the admit card.

Indian Coast Guard Yantrik Admit Card 2019 released: The admit card for the post of Yantrik in the Indian Coast Guard has been released. The Admit card is released on the official website of the Indian Coast Guard, joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. The hall ticket or the admit card can be downloaded till April 5 from the official website. After April 5, the link to download the admit card will be deactivated. The recruitment exam for the post of Navik has been postponed by the Indian Coast Guard due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections of 2019. The revised dates for the examinations are still not announced and are expected to be announced in a short time. All the candidates who have applied for the recruitment exam for the post of Navik will get new admit cards for the rescheduled examination. The admit cards or the hall tickets for the rescheduled examination will be available on the official website from April 7, 2019.

Steps to download the Indian Coast Guard Yantrik admit card or hall ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Indian Coast Guard, joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the e-admit card download link present under the notification section.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: The new window will ask for application number or email id to log in.

Step 5: Fill the correct application number or email id to log in.

Step 6: The admit card will appear on the screen after logging in.

Step 7: Download the admit card or the hall ticket for future references.

Step 8: Print the admit card.

The candidates need to download and print the admit card before April 5, 2019, because, after that, the link will be removed from the official website of the Indian Coast Guard.

Pay and allowances:

As per the official notification, candidates who will get selected for the posts will be paid Rs 29,000 and a surplus Rs 6,000 as Yantrik Pay.

Selection Process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written and physical efficiency tests which will be followed by the medical examination. The centres for the recruitment of Indian Coast Guard are at Chennai, Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata.

The selection of the candidates is based on the merit which depends on the performance of the candidate including the written test, physical test and medical examination.

The selection procedure is fair and completely based on merit. All the candidates are strictly advised to not get trapped in any fraudulent activity going on in the name of recruitment.

