Indian Institute of Geomagnetism (IIG) is an autonomous research organization which was formed by the Government of India’s Science and Research Department. It has recently issued an official notification to invite applications for various posts such as Senior Technical Assistant, Technical Officer, Superintendent, Assistant, and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for the post within a specific and prescribed format on or before the closing date i.e. October 31, 2019.

Vacancy details to apply for IIG Recruitment 2019:

Senior Technical Assistant– 2 Posts

Technical Officer– 5 Posts

Superintendent– 1 Post

Assistant– 1 Post

Upper Division Clerk– 1 Post

Lower Division Clerk– 1 Post

Eligibility criteria to apply for IIG Recruitment 2019:

Educational qualification

Senior Technical Assistant: The candidate should have B.E. or M.E. in Computer Engineering along with the 2 years of working experience in a reputed Research Lab/ Institute/University. Also, the candidate should have complete knowledge of Computer Applications.

Technical Officer: The candidate should have first-class Master’s degree in Mathematics or Applied Mathematics with the experience of minimum 2 years in the relevant field in a well-recognized Research Institute/University/Laboratory.

Superintendent: The candidate should have a bachelor’s degree in Science/Commerce/Arts with the experience of 5 years in the lower grade administration.

Assistant: The candidate should have completed a bachelor’s in Arts/Science/Commerce with the experience of 3 years as UDC.

Upper Division Clerk: The candidate must have a bachelor’s degree in Commerce/Science/Arts with 2 years experience in administration or equivalent to that.

Lower Division Clerk: The candidate should have matriculation or equivalent. He/she should have knowledge of the basic computer operations with the typing speed of 30 words/minute.

IIG Recruitment 2019 Official Notification– Download PDF

IIG Recruitment 2019 Application Form– Download PDF

How to apply for IIG Recruitment 2019?

The eligible candidates can apply for the post through the prescribed format with the attested copies of certificates and other necessary documents and send it to the address: Office of the Registrar, Indian Institute of Geomagnetism, Plot No. 5, Sector 18, Kalamboli Highway, New Panvel, Navi Mumbai- 410218.

