Indian Navy AA, SSR, MR Recruitment: The ndian Navy has released the hall tickets for the post of matric recruit (MR), senior secondary recruit (SSR), artificer apprentice (AA) on the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in. The written examination for SR and AA will be conducted on February 26 to February 28. While the examination for MR and SSR will be held from February 23 to 25.

The hall tickets for the post of matric recruit (MR), senior secondary recruit (SSR), artificer apprentice (AA) have been released by the Indian Navy on the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in. Earlier, the admit cards were scheduled to release on February 15. The written examination for SR and AA will be held on February 26 to February 28. The recruitment examination for the post of MR and SSR will be conducted from February 23 to 25.

Details of the examination venue and timing will be declared on the admit card.

Steps to download the Indian Navy admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: click on ‘Indian Navy admit card for AA, SSR,..’ under ‘whats’ news’ section on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a Login page

Step 4: Use your credentials to fill your required details

Step 5: Admit card will be displayed

The candidates need to download the admit card. Take out a print out of the admit card for future use.

It is necessary for the candidates to carry a valid admit card to the examination centre. The candidates are requested to carry the identity proof, according to the official website.

About the Indian Navy exams

The Sailor MR, SSR, AA exams are being held by the Indian Navy to fill:

2500 posts of Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR),

500 vacancies for Artificer Apprentice (AA)

400 posts of Matric Recruit (MR)

As per the official notification, the results of the online examination will be declared tentatively after 30 days.

Approximately 10,000 candidates will be called for PFT and Preliminary Recruitment Medical Examination. The qualified candidates’ name will be released in a state-wise merit list based upon the vacancies of the respective State. The cut-off marks for PFT & Preliminary Recruitment Medical may vary from state to state. PFT and Preliminary Recruitment Medical Examination’s allocation of centres will be announced at the discretion of the Indian Navy.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More