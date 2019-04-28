Indian Navy Chargeman Recruitment 2019: The application process for Indian Navy Chargeman Recruitment is all set to close on the official website today, April 28, 2019. Candidates can submit their applications by clicking on the direct link given below.

Indian Navy Chargeman Recruitment 2019: The application process for the posts of Chargeman is closing today, April 28, 2019, through the official website of the Indian Navy – www.joinindiannavy.gov.in. All the interested candidates can who have not yet submitted their filled up application forms are advised to check the details of the recruitment process through the official website. The candidates must note that no applications will be entertained after the closure of the process online.

Moreover, the candidates need to fulfil all the criteria for being eligible for the posts. Candidates who have pursued a Diploma in Chemical Engineering are encouraged to apply for the position as this is a fine opportunity for them.

Important Date for Indian Navy Chargeman Recruitment 2019:

Start date of the application process: April 16, 2019

Last Date of Application: April 28, 2019

Indian Navy Chargeman Recruitment 2019 Vacancy Details

Total Number of Posts – 172

Chargeman (Mechanic) – 103

Chargeman (Ammunition and Explosive)-69

How to apply to Indian Navy Chargeman Recruitment 2019?

The eligible candidates are advised to apply to the vacant posts through the prescribed format before the closure of the application process.

