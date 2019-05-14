Indian Navy introduces Indian Navy Entrance Test for undergraduates: The exam will be held along with the combined defence service exam, university entry scheme and National Defence Academy and Naxal Academy exam.

The Indian Navy has introduced Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET) for the undergraduate entries to become an officer in the national force. Candidates can apply for the tests after the Indian navy will conduct the entrance exam. The exam will be held along with the combined defence service exam, university entry scheme and National Defence Academy and Naxal Academy exam. It is to be noted that exams like the Combined Defence Services exam, National Defence Academy and Naval Academy exams are conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Meanwhile, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts all the union navy related exams and its interview was done by the concerned Service Selection Board (SSB).

Candidate can check the latest details from the official website @joinindiannavy.gov. The candidates who wants to apply for the test can check the official website for the same.

Recently, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had released the final result of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy second recruitment test 2018.

The examination was conducted on the basis for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 142nd Course and Naval Academy for the 104th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from July 2, 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App